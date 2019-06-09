Hannah, Eierman lift Stockton over San Jose in a 10-8 slugfest

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jameson Hannah homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Stockton Ports defeated the San Jose Giants 10-8 on Sunday.

Jeremy Eierman homered and singled with four RBIs for Stockton.

Down 2-1 in the third, Stockton went out in front when Trace Loehr hit a two-run single.

San Jose answered in the next half-inning when Bryce Johnson hit an RBI single, driving in Zander Clarke to tie the game.

The Ports took the lead for good in the fourth when Hannah hit a two-run home run.

San Jose saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kyle McPherson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Manuel Geraldo in the ninth to cut the Stockton lead to 10-8.

Pat Krall (2-2) got the win in relief while Camilo Doval (3-3) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, San Jose got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Johnson singled three times, scoring two runs. The Giants also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.

With the win, Stockton improved to 8-4 against San Jose this season.