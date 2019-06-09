Myers leads Lakeland to 2-0 win over St. Lucie

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Dane Myers didn't allow a hit in five innings, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the St. Lucie Mets in a 2-0 win on Sunday. The Flying Tigers swept the three-game series with the win.

Myers (4-5) struck out four and walked three to get the win.

Both runs for Lakeland came in the fifth inning when Brock Deatherage and Kody Clemens hit RBI singles.

Joe Cavallaro (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out three in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mets were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Lakeland improved to 7-3 against St. Lucie this season.