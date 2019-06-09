Sports
Encarnacion leads Cedar Rapids over Peoria 7-2
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Yeltsin Encarnacion singled three times as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the Peoria Chiefs 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
Peoria tied the game 1-1 in the second after Alexis Wilson scored on a wild pitch.
The Kernels went out in front in the fifth inning when Chris Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gabriel Maciel.
The Kernels later added four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Maciel, while Encarnacion hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Cedar Rapids right-hander Andrew Cabezas (2-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Colin Schmid (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Cedar Rapids improved to 6-2 against Peoria this season.
