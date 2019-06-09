Effross leads Tennessee to 1-0 win over Chattanooga

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Scott Effross allowed just four hits over five innings, leading the Tennessee Smokies over the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 1-0 win on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Smokies.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Charcer Burks advanced to second on a ground out by Jesse Hodges and then scored on a single by Gioskar Amaya.

Packy Naughton (2-2) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Narciso Crook singled three times for the Lookouts. Chattanooga was blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Tennessee staff recorded its first shutout of the year.