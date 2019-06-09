Abreu’s single leads Hartford to 3-1 win over Binghamton

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Willie Abreu hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday.

The single by Abreu, part of a three-run inning, gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead before Colton Welker scored on a forceout later in the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Binghamton broke a scoreless tie on a sacrifice fly by Braxton Lee that scored Ali Sanchez.

Starter Rico Garcia (8-1) got the win while Austin McGeorge (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.