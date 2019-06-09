Ford hits grand slam, leads Scranton/WB over Syracuse

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Mike Ford hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 7-5 win over the Syracuse Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The grand slam by Ford capped a five-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 5-1 lead after Logan Morrison hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The RailRiders extended their lead in the sixth when Ryan McBroom hit a two-run home run.

Syracuse saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rajai Davis scored on a double play in the seventh inning to cut the Scranton/WB lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scranton/WB starter Raynel Espinal (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Chris Mazza (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and six hits over five innings.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 9-3 against Syracuse this season.