Saladino’s single leads San Antonio to 5-2 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Tyler Saladino hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 5-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

The single by Saladino, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before David Freitas hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Missions extended their lead in the ninth when Keston Hiura hit a two-run home run.

Jay Jackson (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ben Bracewell (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.