Javier leads Corpus Christi to 1-0 win over Amarillo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Cristian Javier allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Javier (2-1) struck out eight and walked two to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Granden Goetzman advanced to second on a single by Ronnie Dawson, went to third on an error, and then scored on an out.

Kyle Lloyd (2-2) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sod Poodles were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Hooks' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.