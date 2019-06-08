Diaz’s homer leads New Orleans to 4-3 win over Sacramento

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Isan Diaz hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 4-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday.

The home run by Diaz, part of a three-run inning, gave the Baby Cakes a 3-1 lead before Yadiel Rivera scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Sacramento scored on a single by Zach Green that brought home Mike Gerber. In the following at-bat, Francisco Pena hit an RBI single, bringing home Austin Slater to cut the New Orleans lead to 4-3.

Kyle Keller (2-1) got the win in relief while Sacramento starter Ty Blach (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Pena was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the River Cats.