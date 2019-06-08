Kieboom, Garcia lead Harrisburg to 6-1 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Spencer Kieboom hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Luis Garcia had four hits as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Reading Fightin Phils 6-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Kieboom scored Chuck Taylor to give the Senators a 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg right-hander Steven Fuentes (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter JoJo Romero (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over five innings.