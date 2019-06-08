Aguilar leads Carolina over Salem 7-3

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Aguilar had two hits and scored three runs as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Salem Red Sox 7-3 on Saturday.

Down 1-0 in the third, Salem grabbed the lead when Charlie Madden scored on a groundout and Ryan Fitzgerald hit an RBI single.

Carolina answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Payton Henry hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tristen Lutz en route to the two-run lead.

The Mudcats later added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Devin Hairston hit an RBI single, while Henry hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Carolina right-hander Dylan File (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Enmanuel De Jesus (3-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up six runs and eight hits over six innings.

With the win, Carolina improved to 5-2 against Salem this season.