Lara, Ortiz spur Puebla to 8-0 win over Leon

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Danny Ortiz homered and had two hits, and Mauricio Lara allowed just one hit over five innings as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Bravos de Leon 8-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Lara (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two.

Puebla took the lead in the first when Nick Torres hit a sacrifice fly and Jesus Arredondo hit a two-run double.

The Pericos later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and one in the sixth to finish off the shutout.

Yasutomo Kubo (4-6) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Mexican League game.

The Bravos were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Pericos' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.