Louisville shuts out ECU 12-0 to clinch NCAA super regional

Louisville players celebrate after defeating East Carolina 12-0 in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball super regional tournament, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. AP Photo

Bobby Miller carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Lavey had three RBI and the Cardinals beat East Carolina 12-0 on Saturday to win the NCAA super regional and reach its fourth College World Series since 2013.

Miller (7-1) hit Chandler Jenkins with a pitch to start the ninth before Thomas Francisco singled through the hole to right to end his bid for the Cardinals' first no-hitter since March 26, 1983 by Dave McCormick against Cincinnati. It would have been the eighth no-hitter in NCAA postseason history and the first in a super regional. Michael Kirian relieved the sophomore right-hander, who walked off to a standing ovation and hugs from teammates. Miller struck out five, walked two and hit a batter in facing 27 batters.

Kirian walked Bryant Packard to load the bases before a double play at the plate. He then hit Alec Burleson before Jake Washer's game-ending fly to center to preserve the shutout. Louisville earned its fifth trip to Omaha, Nebraska, and second in three years.

Lavey hit a two-run double in the third and doubled in another run in the ninth for the Cardinals (49-16) who scored three runs each in the second, third, fifth and ninth innings. ECU (47-18) was outscored 26-1 with just eight hits this weekend.