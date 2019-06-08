Pascale hits walk-off single in 10th, DSL Mets1 beats DSL Angels 12-11

, (AP) -- Domenico Pascale hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the DSL Mets1 defeated the DSL Angels 12-11 on Saturday.

Freddy Valdez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Darwyn Encarnacion and then went to third on a single by Luis Castillo.

The single by Pascale capped an improbable comeback for the DSL Mets1, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Encarnacion and Castillo both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The DSL Mets1 scored one run in the ninth before DSL Angels answered in the next half-inning when Ronald Carreno hit a two-run double to take an 11-9 lead.

Yeremi Abad (3-0) got the win in relief while Wilson Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.