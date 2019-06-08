Vettel takes pole position ahead of Hamilton at Canadian GP

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sits in his car during the second practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Montreal. Paul Chiasson

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel produced a stunning final lap to clinch pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton looked set for a career-extending 86th pole — and a record seventh in Montreal — but Vettel found extra speed in the final sector of qualifying.

It was the 56th pole of the German's career and first since the German GP last July.

The four-time F1 champion was 0.2 seconds quicker than Hamilton and about 0.7 faster than Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was fourth with Red Bull's Pierre Gasly in fifth and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in sixth after a poor performance in the last part of qualifying. He span and was somewhat fortunate to avoid clipping the barriers.

Ferrari is looking for its first victory of the season after six races and Vettel is well placed, having won from pole here last year.

But he is without a victory in 14 races dating back to the Belgian GP last August.