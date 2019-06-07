White hits walk-off single, Midland beats Frisco 3-2

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Mikey White hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 3-2 on Friday.

Luis Barrera scored the game-winning run after he hit a triple with two outs.

The RoughRiders tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Chuck Moorman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Josh Altmann.

Reliever Cody Stull (1-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out one to get the win. Yoel Espinal (1-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the Texas League game.

Barrera tripled twice and singled, scoring three runs in the win.