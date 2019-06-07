Diaz’s homer leads Fort Myers to 6-2 win over Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 6-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The home run by Diaz scored Royce Lewis to give the Miracle a 2-1 lead.

The Miracle later added a run in the fourth and three in the sixth. In the fourth, Jose Miranda hit a solo home run, while Trey Cabbage drove in two runs and Ernie De La Trinidad drove in one in the sixth.

Fort Myers right-hander Jhoan Duran (1-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jordan Holloway (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.

Riley Mahan doubled and singled twice for the Hammerheads.