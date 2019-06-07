Sports
Warmoth’s run leads Dunedin to 5-4 win over Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Logan Warmoth scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday.
Warmoth scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Norberto Obeso.
Dany Jimenez (5-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Valdes (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
For the Marauders, Deon Stafford homered and tripled, scoring two runs.
Dunedin improved to 3-1 against Bradenton this season.
