Cloud has career night in Mystics’ 94-85 win over Liberty

Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 26 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 94-85 on Friday night.

The Liberty (0-4) have now lost 17 straight games dating to last season. The longest losing streak in WNBA history is 20 in a row by Tulsa in 2011.

Washington (3-1) held a 74-70 lead before scoring five straight points — the first three coming on a 3-point play by Tianna Hawkins. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough followed with a basket to make it a nine-point game. She finished with 15 points as the Mystics had five players in double figures scoring.

New York could only get within five the rest of the way.

Tina Charles scored 27 points to lead New York.

The teams traded the lead five times in a high-scoring first half that saw Washington lead 50-49 at the break. Rebecca Allen scored all 13 of her points in the second quarter for New York.

TIP-INS: Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer had his staff at the game Friday night scouting his former club. The Aces play at New York on Sunday. ... The Mystics have won four straight in the series. ... Cloud's previous best was 18 against Phoenix in 2016. ... Rookie Asia Durr had 11 points for New York.

UP NEXT:

Mystics: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Liberty: Host Las Vegas on Sunday.