3 Russian soccer players banned over match-fixing

Three Russian soccer players have been banned for three years each in a match-fixing case.

The three, all defenders for third-tier club Chernomorets Novorossiisk, were allegedly offered money to lose a game against promotion-chasing Chaika Peschanokopskoye last month.

The Chernomorets coach was also suspended for a year, and there was also a one-year ban for the CEO of Urozhai Krasnodar, a club fighting Chaika for promotion. The CEO, Dmitry Gradilenko, had allegedly offered bonuses to the Chernomorets team to play well against Chaika.

Chaika won the game 3-1 and later secured promotion. There was no word on whether any Chaika personnel knew of the supposed fix, or whether the result will be overturned, though investigations by the Russian soccer union and police continue.