German police detain 16 English soccer fans after mass brawl

Police in the western German city of Duesseldorf have detained 16 men following a mass brawl between English soccer fans.

Officers were called to the old town on Thursday after "about 40 supporters of various British clubs" began throwing chairs, tables, beer glasses and bottles at each other.

Duesseldorf police say four people required medical treatment and the brawl caused "significant property damage."

Police say the detained men, between the ages of 32 and 56, included supporters of Newcastle and Everton. None are residents of Germany.

England lost its UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands 3-1 on Thursday in Portugal.