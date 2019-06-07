Fedde expected to start for the Nationals against Padres

Washington Nationals (28-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (32-31, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Padres: Nick Margevicius (2-6, 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will face off at PETCO Park on Friday.

The Padres are 17-18 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 95 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 19, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Nationals are 13-19 on the road. The Washington pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.76, Patrick Corbin leads the staff with a mark of 3.59. The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Joey Lucchesi earned his fifth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Corbin took his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 19 home runs and is slugging .571. Josh Naylor is 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .324. Howie Kendrick is 13-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres Injuries: Matt Strahm: 10-day IL (rib), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).