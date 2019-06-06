Snyder scores on forceout in 10th, Cedar Rapids beats Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Gabe Snyder scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 1-0 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Thursday.

Snyder scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Kernels had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Derek Molina (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nathan Alexander (3-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The LumberKings were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Kernels' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 5-2 against Clinton this season.