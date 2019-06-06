Diaz’s run leads New Orleans to 6-4 win over Fresno

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Isan Diaz scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Baby Cakes a 5-4 lead before Gabriel Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Tyler Heineman hit a two-run home run in the second inning and Lewis Brinson hit an RBI single in the third to give the Baby Cakes a 3-0 lead. The Grizzlies came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when they put up four runs, including an RBI single by Yadiel Hernandez.

New Orleans tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Mike Kickham hit a solo home run.

Yadiel Rivera singled three times, scoring two runs for New Orleans.

Kickham (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fernando Rodney (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.