Hernandez hits walk-off double, Lehigh Valley beats Pawtucket 4-3
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jan Hernandez had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-3 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the IronPigs and a five-game winning streak for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox went up 3-2 when Marco Hernandez scored on a double play in the fifth.
Reliever Tom Windle (5-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Jenrry Mejia (2-4) allowed two runs and got one out in the International League game.
Nick Williams had a pair of hits in the win.
Chad De La Guerra homered and singled for the Red Sox.
