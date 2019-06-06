Hernandez hits walk-off double, Lehigh Valley beats Pawtucket 4-3

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jan Hernandez had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-3 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the IronPigs and a five-game winning streak for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox went up 3-2 when Marco Hernandez scored on a double play in the fifth.

Reliever Tom Windle (5-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to pick up the win. Jenrry Mejia (2-4) allowed two runs and got one out in the International League game.

Nick Williams had a pair of hits in the win.

Chad De La Guerra homered and singled for the Red Sox.