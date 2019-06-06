Cortes’ homer leads St. Lucie to 5-4 win over Tampa

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday.

The home run by Cortes scored Brandon Nimmo and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the third, St. Lucie scored on a single by Jeremy Vasquez that brought home Yoel Romero. In the following at-bat, Jacob Zanon hit a two-run triple to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. Tampa answered in the sixth inning when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Welfrin Mateo.

Darwin Ramos (1-1) got the win in relief while Hobie Harris (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 7-1 against Tampa this season.