Max Kepler hits 3 homers for Twins vs Indians

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Max Kepler has homered three times against the Cleveland Indians.

Kepler, who entered Thursday night's game in an 0-for-21 slump, connected in the first, third and seventh innings off Indians starter Trevor Bauer. Kepler walked in the fifth.

Only 18 players in major league history have homered four times in a game. J.D. Martinez did it with Arizona on Sept. 4, 2017. The last AL player to do it was Josh Hamilton for Texas on May 8, 2012.

It is Kepler's second career three-homer game. He also had one against the Indians on Aug. 1, 2016.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Twins have had 10 three-homer games in their history, most recently by Eddie Rosario on June 3, 2018.

No Minnesota player has ever homered four times in a game.