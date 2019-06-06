Poppen, Cave spur Rochester to 9-0 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Cave had four hits and scored three runs, and Sean Poppen allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Syracuse Mets 9-0 on Thursday.

Poppen (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two.

Rochester went up 5-0 in the third after Zander Wiel hit a two-run home run and Cave scored on a groundout.

Andrew Church (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The nine extra-base hits for Rochester included a season-high seven doubles.

The Mets were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Red Wings' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.