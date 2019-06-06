New Lady Vols coach Harper has court named in her honor

A basketball court at the old elementary school of Tennessee's new women's basketball coach, Kellie Harper, is being named in her honor.

White County director of schools Kurt Dronebarger says the court at Findlay Elementary will be named "Kellie's Court" when the school's gymnasium is completed later this year. Harper attended Findlay Elementary as a child before going on to play for three consecutive national championship teams at Tennessee.

Harper learned about the honor Thursday during a ceremony at White County High School in which several hundred supporters celebrated her selection as Tennessee's coach. Harper grew up in Sparta, Tennessee, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Tennessee's campus.

Harper received a key to the city at the ceremony.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tennessee hired Harper in April to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired after a first-round NCAA Tournament exit. Harper led Missouri State to an NCAA regional semifinal appearance this past season