The Latest: AP source: NBA also probing Lowry being shoved

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, middle, gestures next to referee Marc Davis (8) near the front row of fans during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A fan seated courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was ejected after shoving Lowry when the Raptors star crashed into a row of seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds on Wednesday night. AP Photo

The Latest on the incident during which Toronto guard Kyle Lowry was shoved by a courtside fan (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA is also investigating the incident where a Golden State Warriors investor shoved Toronto's Kyle Lowry during a stoppage in play of Game 3.

The person says the credential issued to the investor, Mark Stevens, for the series has been deactivated. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team has divulged specifics of the ongoing probe.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because Stevens is a team executive, he could face sanctions from both the NBA and the Warriors. The Warriors have already said he will not be at any more games in this series.

— AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Oakland, California

___

9:35 a.m.

The Golden State Warriors say team investor Mark Stevens will not be attending any more games in the NBA Finals, after he apparently shoved Toronto star Kyle Lowry during Wednesday night's contest at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors say they and Stevens "offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."

The Warriors say their probe into the matter is ongoing.

Forbes identifies Stevens as a venture capitalist. It's unclear how large his ownership stake in the Warriors is.

___

12:15 a.m.

A fan seated courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was ejected after shoving Kyle Lowry when the Toronto Raptors star crashed into a row of seats while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds.

Lowry was visibly upset and tells The Associated Press that the man made vulgar comments.

Lowry says "he had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league."

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder and security officials confirmed the fan who shoved Lowry was ejected and escorted from Oracle Arena.

Lowry ran down a loose ball early in the fourth quarter and jumped in the air as it was going out of bounds, not far from where Warriors owner Joe Lacob was sitting. Lowry knocked the ball into a referee and landed in the lap of one male fan who appeared to grab Lowry's jersey with two hands.

A female who was standing nearby patted the veteran guard on his back. At the same time, a man wearing a blue shirt who was sitting down extended his left arm and gave Lowry a hard shove in his left shoulder.