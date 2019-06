Public service planned for Bart Starr in native Alabama

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2006, file photo, former Green Bay Packers' Bart Starr carries in the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the Super Bowl XL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, in Detroit. The Steelers won, 21-10. Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85. The Packers announced Sunday, May 26, 2019, that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014. AP Photo

A public memorial service is being planned in Alabama for former NFL quarterbacking great Bart Starr.

A statement from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame says an event celebrating Starr's legacy will be held Sunday afternoon at Samford University in suburban Birmingham.

The family also is planning a private funeral.

Starr was an Alabama native who lived in metro Birmingham at the time of his death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Green Bay Packers selected Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft. He led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Starr died Sunday at age 85. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.