First video review in Women’s World Cup history goes against France. But it didn’t matter

How big of an advantage does France have in the World Cup at home? Megan Rapinoe weighs in on the advantages of France getting to play the 2019 World Cup in their home country. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Megan Rapinoe weighs in on the advantages of France getting to play the 2019 World Cup in their home country.

There weren’t many things that didn’t go France’s way Friday.

After all, France dominated South Korea 4-0 in Group A action in Paris to open the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

But there was one thing that didn’t go right, as the first video review in Women’s World Cup history disallowed a France goal. The V.A.R. (video assistant referee) review ruled that Griedge Mbock Bathy was a step offside before putting the ball in the back of the net in the 30th minute, which would have made it a 2-0 lead for France.

FIFA approved the use of video review in the 2019 Women’s World Cup after it was implemented at the Men’s World Cup in 2018.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But even after that goal was taken away, France still finished with four goals on 21 shots. Along with serving as the host of the World Cup, France is also one of the tournament’s favorites.

Next up for France is its second match of the group stage, which comes against Norway on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Norway begins its World Cup run Saturday against Nigeria.