Cubs look for series sweep over Colorado

Colorado Rockies (31-29, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-26, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will sweep the series over Colorado with a win.

The Cubs are 21-10 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 99 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Anthony Rizzo leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rockies are 13-17 on the road. Colorado has slugged .458, good for second in the majors. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .623 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. The Cubs won the last meeting 9-8. Brandon Kintzler earned his second victory and David Bote went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs for Chicago. German Marquez registered his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 72 hits and has 39 RBIs. Bote is 12-for-27 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .623. Chris Iannetta is 4-for-13 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 8-2, .309 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).