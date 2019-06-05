Hjelle, Hawkins lead San Jose to 4-2 win over Modesto

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Sean Hjelle allowed just four hits over six innings as the San Jose Giants defeated the Modesto Nuts 4-2 on Wednesday.

Hjelle (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, San Jose extended its lead when Hawkins hit a solo home run.

After San Jose added a run in the fifth on a single by Bryce Johnson, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cal Raleigh hit an RBI double, driving in Jarred Kelenic.

The Giants tacked on another run in the sixth when Peter Maris hit a solo home run.

Modesto saw its comeback attempt come up short after Anthony Jimenez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the San Jose lead to 4-2.

Logan Gilbert (2-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Jimenez homered and singled for the Nuts.