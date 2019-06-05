Terrazas has 5 RBI, leads Mexico to 29-0 win over Leon

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Ivan Terrazas homered, doubled twice and singled twice, scoring five runs while also driving in five, as Mexico beat the Bravos de Leon 29-0 on Wednesday.

Mexico scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it scored seven runs, including a two-run home run by Eduardo Revilla.

Mexico starter Matt Gage (4-3) picked up the win after allowing four hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Walter Silva (3-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Daniel Cornejo singled three times for the Bravos. Leon was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Mexico staff recorded its first shutout of the year.