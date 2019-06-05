Casteel, Waters lead Mississippi to 5-1 win over Biloxi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ryan Casteel hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Drew Waters had three hits and scored three runs as the Mississippi Braves beat the Biloxi Shuckers 5-1 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves and a three-game winning streak for the Shuckers.

The double by Casteel scored Cristian Pache and Waters to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

After Mississippi added a run in the fifth on a single by Riley Unroe, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cooper Hummel hit a solo home run.

The Braves later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Tyler Neslony and Casteel hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Mississippi right-hander Ian Anderson (3-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Drew Rasmussen (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.