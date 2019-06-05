Blanco’s home run leads Midland over Corpus Christi in 10 innings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Dairon Blanco hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Midland RockHounds to a 9-6 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday.

The home run by Blanco scored Kevin Merrell and Luis Barrera. Later in the inning, Midland added a couple of insurance runs when Chase Calabuig and Collin Theroux came home on a double by Brallan Perez.

Corpus Christi attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Granden Goetzman scored on a forceout and Osvaldo Duarte hit an RBI single. However, the rally ended when Kyle Finnegan got Chas McCormick to fly out to end the game.

Blanco homered and tripled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Perez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Jesus Zambrano (1-0) got the win in relief while Jonathan Bermudez (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.