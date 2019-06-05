Ryan, Rutherford lift Charlotte over Dunedin 2-0

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Zach Rutherford doubled and singled twice, and Joe Ryan allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Dunedin Blue Jays 2-0 on Wednesday.

Ryan (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two.

Charlotte scored its runs when Taylor Walls and Michael Perez hit RBI singles in the first and eighth innings.

Joey Murray (2-1) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out six in the Florida State League game.

The Blue Jays were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.