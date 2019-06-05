Astros aim for series sweep against Seattle

Houston Astros (42-20, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-39, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (5-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (4-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will sweep the series over Seattle with a win.

The Mariners are 13-19 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with a mark of .372.

The Astros are 20-12 on the road. Houston has hit 100 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 29 extra base hits and is batting .226. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-31 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Bregman leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Robinson Chirinos is 6-for-27 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .219 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Astros: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).