Gonzalez’s double leads Aguascalientes to 12-7 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 12-7 win over the Generales de Durango on Tuesday.

The double by Gonzalez came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Aguascalientes scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Marc Flores.

Linder Castro (1-1) got the win in relief while Esteban Haro (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Durango got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Daniel Mayora tripled, doubled and singled twice.