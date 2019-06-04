Valdez, Valle carry Yucatan to 10-2 win over Quintana Roo

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Sebastian Valle hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Cesar Valdez allowed just three hits over eight innings as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 10-2 on Tuesday.

Valdez (8-0) allowed two runs while striking out seven to get the win.

Down 2-1, the Leones took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Valle hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Leones later added a run in the fourth and four in the sixth to put the game away.

Marco Quevedo (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked two.