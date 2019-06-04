Flores, Rodriguez lead Campeche to 8-0 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Manuel Flores tossed a three-hit shutout and Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit two solo homers, as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 8-0 on Tuesday.

Flores (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

Campeche scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Rodriguez and Fernando Perez hit solo home runs.

Leuris Gomez (2-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and nine hits while striking out two in the Mexican League game.

The Olmecas were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.