Barrera’s run leads Midland to 4-2 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Luis Barrera scored on a forceout in the eighth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 4-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the RockHounds and a three-game winning streak for the Hooks.

The forceout came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jonah Heim hit an RBI single, bringing home Mikey White.

In the bottom of the third, Corpus Christi scored on a single by Abraham Toro that brought home Carlos Canelon. In the following at-bat, Seth Beer hit an RBI single, driving in Chas McCormick to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead. Midland answered in the sixth inning when White hit an RBI double, bringing home Barrera.

Zack Erwin (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Sanabria (3-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Canelon singled three times for the Hooks.