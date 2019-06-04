Pena, De Leon spur Frisco to 7-3 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Michael De Leon hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Richelson Pena allowed just four hits over five innings as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-3 on Tuesday.

Pena struck out two while allowing one run.

Amarillo grabbed a 3-2 lead in the sixth after Edward Olivares hit a two-run double.

After tying the game in the seventh, the RoughRiders took the lead for good with three runs in the eighth inning. De Leon hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The RoughRiders tacked on another run in the ninth when Andretty Cordero hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Preston Beck.

Demarcus Evans (1-0) got the win in relief while Kazuhisa Makita (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.