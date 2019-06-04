Tulsa beats Springfield 7-5

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Zach McKinstry scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Tulsa took the lead when Keibert Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when DJ Peters hit an RBI double.

Cristian Santana scored on an error in the seventh inning to give the Drillers a 4-3 lead. The Cardinals came back to take a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning when Kramer Robertson hit a two-run double.

Marshall Kasowski (4-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Junior Fernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Robertson doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Cardinals.

With the win, Tulsa improved to 10-4 against Springfield this season.