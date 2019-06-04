Columbia beats Rome 3-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Juan Uriarte touched home with the decisive run in the second inning, as the Columbia Fireflies topped the Rome Braves 3-2 on Tuesday.

Uriarte scored after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by Gerson Molina and then went to third on an error.

The flyout by Moreno capped a three-run inning for the Fireflies that started when Uriarte hit a single, scoring Mark Vientos to cut the Rome lead to 2-1.

In the top of the first, Rome scored on a double by Greg Cullen that brought home Jeremy Fernandez. Later in the inning, Henry Quintero hit a sacrifice fly to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Columbia right-hander Willy Taveras (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Noguera (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.

Columbia improved to 11-4 against Rome this season.