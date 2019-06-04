San Francisco to visit New York Tuesday

San Francisco Giants (24-34, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (28-31, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Francisco will play at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets are 15-9 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Wilson Ramos leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Giants are 14-16 in road games. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.65, Madison Bumgarner leads the staff with a mark of 3.89. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 57 hits and is batting .254. Ramos is 11-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 51 hits and has 24 RBIs. Kevin Pillar has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (hip), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Dom Smith: day-to-day (right thumb soreness), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Buster Posey: day-to-day (hamstring).