Federer seeks revenge vs. Wawrinka in French quarterfinals

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a shot against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. AP Photo

Roger Federer has a chance to take a measure of revenge against friend and fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka in the French Open quarterfinals.

Wawrinka beat Federer in straight sets in their last Roland Garros meeting at the same stage four years ago.

Until last week, that 2015 match was also the last time that Federer played in the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, having missed the 2016 edition to rest a sore back then having skipped the clay season altogether the following two years.

Also Tuesday, Rafael Nadal looks to stay on track for a record-extending 12th title in Paris when he faces seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori.

The two women's quarterfinals scheduled are: last year's runner-up and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens vs. recent Italian Open finalist Johanna Konta; and teenager Marketa Vondrousova vs. 31st-seeded Petra Martic.

Stormy weather is in the forecast.