Davis hits walk-off double in 10th, Pensacola beats Jacksonville 8-7

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Jaylin Davis had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-7 on Monday.

Jimmy Kerrigan scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Blue Wahoos scored three runs in the eighth before Jacksonville answered with three in the next half-inning to tie the game 7-7.

Davis doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Williams Ramirez (3-1) got the win in relief while Brett Graves (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Corey Bird doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Jumbo Shrimp. J.C. Millan doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Pensacola improved to 5-2 against Jacksonville this season.