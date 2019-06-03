Clearwater beats Jupiter 5-4

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jhailyn Ortiz and Madison Stokes scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-4 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Monday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Threshers a 5-3 lead after Ortiz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Jupiter cut into the deficit on a single by Victor Victor Mesa that scored Jhonny Santos.

Clearwater starter Alejandro Requena (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Trevor Rogers (1-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, the Hammerheads recorded a season-high four doubles. For the Hammerheads, Santos doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Clearwater remains undefeated (5-0) against Jupiter this season.